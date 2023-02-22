Planning to Retire in 10 Years? Do These 4 Things First.

Retiring can be (and should be) a beautiful thing. After decades of working, it's the time to sit back and do whatever your heart pleases.

Whether you plan to travel the world, spend more time with family, make the golf course your home away from home, or whatever else, it's always best to make sure you're prepared for retirement well before you get there.

If you're planning to retire in the next 10 years, here are four steps you should take first.

1. Find out how much you'll need annually

One of the first steps to properly prepare for retirement is determining how much you'll need to live on. There's no one-number-fits-all answer, but a good baseline starts with the 80% rule, which says retirees should plan to have 80% of their pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain their current lifestyle.

You should adjust the percentage accordingly -- lowering it if you plan to downscale and vice versa -- but 80% is a good starting point.

2. Determine how much you'll need to save in total

Once you have an idea of how much you'll need annually in retirement, you can use the 4% rule for an idea of how much you should save altogether. This rule says retirees can withdraw 4% of their retirement savings yearly for 30 years (adjusting for inflation) without outliving their savings.

For example, if you have $2 million saved for retirement, you would withdraw $80,000 in the first year. If inflation increased by 3%, you would withdraw $82,400 the next year. If inflation rose by 2% the following year, you would then withdraw $84,048. And so forth.

To put the 4% rule into better focus, multiply 25 by your ideal annual income. For instance, if you currently make $100,000, you'd aim for $80,000 annually in retirement and $2 million saved in total ($80,000 multiplied by 25). Like the 80% rule, the 4% rule is fluid, and the percentage can -- and probably should -- be adjusted to fit economic conditions.

3. Find out how much you'll be receiving from Social Security

After decades of paying Social Security taxes, retirement is the time to reap some of these benefits with a monthly payout. For some, Social Security is their main source of retirement; for others, it's a great complement. Either way, it's best to know roughly how much you can expect, so you can plan accordingly.

You can find your approximate amount by creating an account on the Social Security Administration (SSA) website and accessing a summary of your recent wages and monthly benefit estimate. Or you can use one of the calculators on the SSA's website.

If you're 10 years away from retirement, the amount you see now will likely not be the amount you receive in retirement, but it can be good to give you an idea of the range you're in.

Having a rough idea of how much you'll receive in Social Security benefits can give you a more accurate picture of how much you'll need annually from your own savings. For example, if you'll need $80,000 annually and receive $1,500 monthly in Social Security, you'll only need $62,000 from your savings.

4. Make sure your 401(k) elections match your risk tolerance

With many people treating a 401(k) like a "set it and forget it" account, it can be easier to lose track of just where they're investing their money. How much you allocate to stocks in your 30s and 40s should look different from when you're a decade away from retiring, so it's important that your 401(k) elections reflect that.

Traditional investing wisdom tells us that you should become more conservative as you near retirement because you have less time to recover in case things don't go as planned. If you're enrolled in a target date fund in your 401(k), it does this for you, automatically rebalancing with time. Otherwise, you must do it yourself.

Generally, your 401(k) will offer four broad index funds: large cap, mid cap, small cap, and international. Everybody's risk tolerance is different, so there's no universal correct allocation.

But a good fund breakdown for someone within a decade of retirement is 60% to 70% large cap, 5% to 10% mid cap, 5% to 10% small cap, and 20% international.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.