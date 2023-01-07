Planning to Cancel a Rewards Credit Card in the New Year? Do This First

As the new year approaches, you may be trying to decide which credit cards you want to keep in your wallet. If you're not using your credit card often or aren't getting value from the benefits offered, you may decide to get rid of it. But before canceling a rewards credit card, there's something you should do first. Keep reading to find out what you need to know.

Your credit card issuer wants to keep you as a customer

Your card issuer wants to keep you as a customer. If you cancel your credit card, it'll be down one customer, which doesn't benefit the issuer. After all, card issuers make money by charging annual fees, interest charges, and late fees. With more customers, they have a chance to make more money.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

An explanation of retention offers

Many of the best rewards credit cards promote attractive welcome offers that incentivize you to apply for and use the cards. But after a few years, if you're not getting value out of a card, you may have to decide if you want to continue using it or if it's time to move on.

In some cases, card issuers will extend a retention offer as an incentive for you to keep using the card. These offers could be in the form of bonus points or miles, a statement credit, or an annual fee waiver. The issuer hopes you will agree to accept the offer and continue using your card.

Note: If your card issuer extends an offer of bonus points or miles, you may be required to hit a minimum spend to earn the rewards, similar to how bonus offers work when you get a new credit card. Be sure to verify all details of the offer and do the math to see if you can hit the minimum spend comfortably.

How to get a retention offer

If you're unsure if you want to say goodbye to a credit card, you may want to find out if you can get a retention offer. Your card issuer may extend an offer to keep you as a customer. If it's good enough, you may want to hold on to the card for the time being.

Here's how to try your luck at getting a retention offer:

Contact your card issuer by phone or through online chat. Tell the representative you're considering closing your credit card account. If they extend a retention offer, accept or decline it.

Keep in mind that the issuer may not offer you anything at all. If this happens, you can go ahead and close your account or say you'll give it more consideration and make a choice at a later time.

Do this if you decide to cancel a card with an annual fee

If you have a card with an annual fee and are ready to cancel it, you may want to check to see if the card issuer will downgrade your current card to one with no annual fee. This will be easy to do if it offers no annual fee credit cards. Doing this allows you to keep your account active.

Your credit history is one factor that makes up your credit score. Closing a credit card soon after opening it can hurt your score. Creditors want to see that you have older accounts on your credit report, because it shows that you've been managing your credit for a while. Keeping a credit card account open for several years can improve your credit history and may help you increase your credit score.

If your current card isn't meeting your needs, another card out there may be a better fit. Check out our list of best credit cards to learn more about your options.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.