Planning To Start Claiming Social Security in 2026? 5 Things To Do Now  

Claiming your Social Security benefits can help you cover some retirement expenses. If you are planning to claim your Social Security income in 2026, a little bit of preparation can go a long way.

Read More: Who Would Benefit the Most From Trump’s Social Security Tax Plan

Find Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

With that in mind, there are some things you can do now to smooth the path to claiming your benefits next year. Here’s what to do.

Determine Your Monthly Benefits

Before you claim your Social Security benefits, it’s helpful to determine exactly how much you’ll receive each month. While the average monthly benefit was $1,976 in January 2025, your actual benefit might be significantly higher or lower.

To get a good idea of your monthly benefits, create an account with the Social Security Administration (SSA). From there, you can view your most recent earnings statements to get a better idea of what your monthly benefits could be.

Discover Next: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Consider Your Full Retirement Age

Full Retirement Age (FRA) represents the age when you qualify for 100% of your Social Security retirement benefits. For those born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67. While you can claim your benefits as early as age 62, tapping into your Social Security early leads to a benefit reduction. Notably, you can also wait to claim your benefits until age 70, leading to an even larger monthly check.

For some, the ability to claim benefits early is worth it, even if that means a reduced monthly check. But others would prefer to delay claiming their benefits until the FRA to get their full monthly check. There’s no right or wrong time to claim your benefits because the right decision varies based on your unique situation.

When deciding on the right timing, consider your overall retirement picture and available funds. If you have ample funds to cover your retirement costs right now, then holding off on claiming your benefits might make sense. But if you are struggling to make ends meet, tapping into your Social Security benefits early could help.

Gather Your Documents

In the lead-up to claiming your benefits, it helps to gather all of the necessary documents. Start by looking for your:

Social Security card

Proof of age or original birth certificate

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status

A copy of your tax returns from the last year

A copy of your U.S. military service papers, if you served before 1968

You can potentially save yourself some future headaches by pulling together the information you need now.

Consider Healthcare Costs

Healthcare costs can add up quickly, especially if you don’t have an employer splitting your premiums. Before you jump into retirement, consider how you’ll pay for healthcare. If you plan to rely on Medicare, which is typically a more affordable option, you likely won’t be eligible until age 65. When retiring before age 65, it’s critical to determine how much your healthcare insurance will likely cost and make a plan to cover it.

Keep an Eye on Upcoming Changes To Social Security

You’ve likely seen Social Security programs splashed around in the headlines. While it can feel like a chore to keep up with the news, it’s helpful to keep an eye on any potential changes to the Social Security program.

For example, experts are projecting a low cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security payments in 2026. Understanding that Social Security recipients likely won’t see a big increase to their monthly benefits in the near term might help you when planning a budget.

Additionally, you may be able to earn more from working without a penalty while you collect Social Security benefits. If you had hopes of working part-time, this news might mean you can earn more income during your retirement years.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Planning To Start Claiming Social Security in 2026? 5 Things To Do Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.