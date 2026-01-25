Markets

Planning for Retirement? Here's Why Your Savings Matter More Than Your Net Worth.

January 25, 2026 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

When people talk about retirement planning, it's common to hear the term "net worth" tossed around. And it's natural to track your net worth with the hope of growing it over time.

But if you want to set yourself up for a secure retirement, net worth isn't the figure you should be focusing on. Instead, you should focus on a completely different number -- your savings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A person in front of water.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why your savings are the true measure of retirement readiness

To understand why you shouldn't focus on net worth in the course of retirement planning, it's important to understand how that number is calculated. Your net worth is the total of your assets minus your debts.

Let's say you have the following assets:

  • A home worth $500,000
  • An emergency fund of $50,000
  • A retirement account with a $450,000 balance

All told, that's $1 million in assets. If you also owe $200,000 on your mortgage, your net worth is $800,000.

The reason you shouldn't use your net worth to measure your retirement readiness is simple. Not every asset of yours becomes spendable cash in retirement.

Take your home, for instance. You might have $300,000 worth of equity in it. But unless you sell that home or borrow against it, you don't have a way to convert that equity into money you can use to pay bills.

Accounts like IRAs, 401(k)s, and brokerages, on the other hand, can be used to fund your retirement. You can cash out investments for money or spend the dividend or interest payments you receive.

Similarly, any money you have in a savings account is money that can help pay for your retirement. That's why it's these accounts you should focus on when determining whether you're ready to retire -- not your net worth.

Your net worth might also be inflated

Another reason not to focus too much on net worth in the course of retirement planning? In recent years, home prices have risen rapidly in much of the country. But at some point, home prices could creep downward, impacting many people's net worth.

Let's return to our example. A home worth $500,000 with a $200,000 mortgage gives you an $800,000 net worth when coupled with $50,000 in savings and $450,000 in an IRA or 401(k) plan. But if your home value drops to $400,000, your net worth drops to $700,000.

This isn't to say that you can't use home equity to your advantage in retirement if you need to. But generally speaking, you can't spend your net worth the same way you can spend cash and investments. And since your retirement depends on assets that can serve as a reliable income source, it's important to know what number to look at when figuring out whether you're set for retirement or need to work and save longer.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.