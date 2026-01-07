Planning a 2026 Retirement? 3 Reasons to Reconsider.

Key Points

One of the hardest financial decisions you might ever make is figuring out when to retire. And you may be set on 2026 being the year you bring your career to a close.

It may be that you're turning 65 and are finally old enough for Medicare. Or it may be that you're 62 and can sign up for Social Security, albeit at a reduced rate.

No matter your age, if you're set on retiring in 2026, it's important to be able to approach that decision with confidence. And you may want to reconsider a 2026 retirement if any of the following apply to you.

1. You're not sure you have enough money saved

Some people might feel comfortable retiring with a $500,000 IRA or 401(k). You might have $2 million saved and still feel iffy.

There's no single retirement savings amount that guarantees long-term financial security. So the key is to feel comfortable with the amount you have saved based on your personal needs and goals.

If you're not comfortable, though, why fight it? Why force yourself to stop working if continuing to earn a paycheck remains an option?

It may be that you have several million dollars to your name. But if you're going to be worried about spending that money day in, day out, that probably won't make for a very comfortable lifestyle and outlook.

Of course, if you're feeling unsure about your nest egg, it could be a great idea to consult a financial advisor. Give them all of your financial details, including your current assets and estimated retirement spending, and see what they think.

A professional might help you realize that you have more than enough money saved to do the things you've always wanted. But if you don't feel confident, don't force yourself to move forward with plans you may have made years ago if working is still an option.

2. You don't have a plan for Social Security

It's pretty easy to figure out how much money Social Security will pay you each month in retirement, especially if you're right on the cusp of ending your career. Just create an account at SSA.gov and access your most recent earnings statement. It should contain an estimate of your monthly benefits based on your personal wage history.

But just because you know what Social Security might pay you at different filing ages doesn't mean you're well-aware of the role it will play in your retirement. You may still be uncertain on when to take benefits and how much to rely on those monthly checks versus withdrawals from your IRA or 401(k) plan.

Rather than rush into retirement, you may want to keep working while you figure things out -- especially if you're not sure you want to claim Social Security right away. If you're not yet 70, delaying your claim a bit longer could lead to boosted monthly payments.

3. You don't know what you'll do with yourself once you've stopped working

Boredom is a less talked about consequence of retirement that can cause more harm than you might expect. Not only can it cause you to regret your decision to stop working, but it might affect the way you view yourself.

Before you retire, make sure you know what you'll do with your time in the absence of a job. And if you don't see a clear path there, it could pay to postpone your retirement until you've mapped out a more concrete plan.

Imagine this. After 40 or so years of hard work, you retire in 2026 only to wake up each day feeling useless and uninspired. How is that a good thing?

You don't necessarily need to have a plan for every waking minute of retirement. But it's important to have some activities mapped out to anchor your days.

If you've been planning for a 2026 retirement, then it's natural to want to go through with it. But if you're not sure that's the best move, don't force it. You're better off waiting until you're confident in your savings, you know how to factor Social Security into your retirement lifestyle, and you have a solid idea of how to fill your days if you won't be reporting to work.

