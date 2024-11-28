Plank Ventures Reschedules AGM Amid Postal Strike

Plank Ventures Ltd. (TSE:PLNK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Plank Ventures Ltd. has rescheduled its Annual General Meeting to January 13, 2025, due to the Canada Post strike. The company assures shareholders of continued commitment to transparency and will send meeting materials once the strike is resolved. Plank focuses on investing in early-stage tech startups with growth potential.
For further insights into TSE:PLNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.