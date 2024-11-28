Plank Ventures Reschedules AGM Amid Postal Strike

Plank Ventures Ltd. (TSE:PLNK) has released an update.

Plank Ventures Ltd. has rescheduled its Annual General Meeting to January 13, 2025, due to the Canada Post strike. The company assures shareholders of continued commitment to transparency and will send meeting materials once the strike is resolved. Plank focuses on investing in early-stage tech startups with growth potential.

