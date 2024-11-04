News & Insights

Planetree International Announces Board and Committee Updates

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Planetree International Development Limited (HK:0613) has released an update.

Planetree International Development Limited has announced updates to its board of directors, effective November 5, 2024, featuring a diverse mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its key board committees, including the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, indicating their strategic focus on governance and oversight. This reshuffle may be of interest to investors looking for insights into the company’s leadership and governance approach.

