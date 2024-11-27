News & Insights

Planetel Strengthens Portfolio with Suardi Acquisition

November 27, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. has completed its acquisition of Suardi S.r.l., marking its fifth acquisition since going public. The purchase, valued at 3.6 million Euros, enhances Planetel’s offerings in telecommunications by integrating Suardi’s expertise in complex technological systems. This strategic move aims to expand services in the Public Administration sector and strengthen Planetel’s market position.

