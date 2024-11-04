News & Insights

Planetel S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. has acquired 2,500 of its own shares, amounting to 0.037% of the total share capital, at an average price of 4.51 euros per share as part of its share purchase program. This transaction, completed on Euronext Growth Milan, raises its total holdings to 10,750 shares, representing 0.158% of the share capital.

