Planetel S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. has acquired 2,500 of its own shares, amounting to 0.037% of the total share capital, at an average price of 4.51 euros per share as part of its share purchase program. This transaction, completed on Euronext Growth Milan, raises its total holdings to 10,750 shares, representing 0.158% of the share capital.

For further insights into IT:PLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.