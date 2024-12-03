News & Insights

Planetel S.p.A. Engages Investors at Milan Conference

December 03, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. is set to participate in the Mid & Small Milan 2024 Conference to engage with investors about its recent achievements and future strategies. The company, known for its extensive fiber optic network and integrated digital solutions, continues to strengthen its position in the telecommunications sector. This participation highlights Planetel’s commitment to expanding its high-speed backbone and enhancing connectivity services.

