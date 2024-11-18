Planetel S.p.A. Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. has announced a voluntary partial public tender offer to acquire up to 204,000 of its own shares at €4.90 each, offering a 6.52% premium over the last trading price. This move aims to provide strategic flexibility for potential future operations and create long-term value for shareholders. Key stakeholders, including the reference shareholder and the COO, will not participate in the offer.

