Planetel Exceeds Share Buyback Target Amid Network Expansion

Planetel S.p.A. announced the provisional results of its voluntary partial tender offer, receiving acceptances for 256,000 shares, exceeding the initial target of 204,000 shares, with a provisional allotment coefficient of 79.69%. This move reflects growing investor interest as Planetel continues to expand its fiber optic network and digital solutions across Italy.

