Planetel Exceeds Share Buyback Target Amid Network Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. announced the provisional results of its voluntary partial tender offer, receiving acceptances for 256,000 shares, exceeding the initial target of 204,000 shares, with a provisional allotment coefficient of 79.69%. This move reflects growing investor interest as Planetel continues to expand its fiber optic network and digital solutions across Italy.

