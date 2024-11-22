News & Insights

Planetel Announces Progress in Share Tender Offer

November 22, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A., a prominent telecommunications company in Italy, reported that 5,750 of its shares were tendered during the initial days of its Voluntary Partial Public Tender Offer. This represents a small fraction of its total share capital but highlights investor interest in Planetel’s growth and strategic advancements in ultra-broadband connectivity and IT solutions.

