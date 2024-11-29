Planetel Advances in Telecom Sector with Share Buyback

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.
Planetel S.p.A., a leader in the telecommunications sector in Italy, announced receiving 159,750 ordinary shares, equating to 2.35% of its entire share capital, during its recent partial voluntary tender offer period. The company is advancing its strategic goal of enhancing its ultra-broadband fiber optic network across Italy, aiming to provide superior connectivity and integrated digital solutions.
