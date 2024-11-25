Planet Ventures Updates on Postal Strike Delays

Planet Mining Exploration (TSE:PXI) has released an update.

Planet Ventures Inc. faces delays in mailing materials for its 2024 Annual General Meeting due to a Canada postal strike. Shareholders can access the materials online and are advised to contact their brokers or Computershare for voting details. The company is known for investing in high-growth disruptive industries.

