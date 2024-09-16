Planet To Provide Earth Observation Data Products To German Space Agency - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs Germany GmbH has signed a three year contract with the German Space Agency at German Aerospace Center. Through the multi-year contract, Planet (PL) will provide a series of Earth observation data products and services to the German Space Agency at DLR and to German researchers. Through the contract, researchers will access all of Planet's PlanetScope products. The German Space Agency will also receive Planet's entire archive of RapidEye imagery over Germany.

Planet Labs PBC is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at European headquarters in Berlin.

