Markets
PL

Planet Labs Shares Jump 36% After Strong Q3 Results

December 11, 2025 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) rose 36.01%, gaining $4.66 to $17.60, after the company reported strong third-quarter results.

Revenue grew 33 percent year over year to $81.3 million, marking a quarterly record. The company also posted its fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability, expanded gross margin, and reported a 40 percent increase in total contract backlog.

Shares moved sharply higher on the earnings beat and improved full-year outlook. Planet Labs opened at $13.28, reached a high of $17.88, and a low of $12.90, compared with the previous close of $12.94. The stock trades on the NYSE.

Trading volume was significantly elevated, exceeding 28 million shares, well above the average of approximately 3.2 million. The 52-week range is $8.20 - $18.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.