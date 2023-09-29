Planet Labs Says NASA Extends Blanket Purchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced Friday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) extended its Blanket Purchase Agreement with Planet under the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program with multiple orders totaling $18.5 million in funding through 2024.

With the CSDA Program, approved civilian federally funded researchers and federal civilian agency employees can access Planet's 50 petabyte archive of PlanetScope imagery for scientific use and Earth science applications.

This partnership with NASA has been active for over five years and supports scientific researchers in over 32 different U.S. Federal Government agencies.

