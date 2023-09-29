News & Insights

Markets
PL

Planet Labs Says NASA Extends Blanket Purchase Agreement

September 29, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced Friday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) extended its Blanket Purchase Agreement with Planet under the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program with multiple orders totaling $18.5 million in funding through 2024.

With the CSDA Program, approved civilian federally funded researchers and federal civilian agency employees can access Planet's 50 petabyte archive of PlanetScope imagery for scientific use and Earth science applications.

This partnership with NASA has been active for over five years and supports scientific researchers in over 32 different U.S. Federal Government agencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.