Planet Labs PBC vs. Snowflake: Is a Space Stock or AI Cloud Stock the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Planet Labs PBC maintains a unique constellation of over 200 satellites providing daily Earth-imaging data for government and commercial clients.

Snowflake operates a leading cloud-native data platform that enables organizations to aggregate, analyze, and share massive datasets.

Which data-centric growth stock is the better choice for your portfolio as we head into 2026?

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As space-based imagery meets cloud-scale analytics, which growth path offers the most potential? Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) represent two different ways to invest in the future of data-driven decision making.

Planet Labs PBC provides a daily digital record of Earth, while Snowflake offers a cloud platform for organizing and analyzing massive amounts of data. Both companies are positioned to benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence, as high-quality data is the primary fuel for these advanced machine learning models.

The case for Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC operates a proprietary constellation of more than 200 satellites that capture daily imagery of the entire landmass of Earth. This data is sold through multi-year licensing agreements to a diverse client base, including the U.S. government, NATO, and Sweden. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as revenue growth is heavily reliant on securing renewals with these large government accounts.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $307.7 million, representing growth of approximately 26% over the previous year. Despite increased sales, the company reported a net loss of approximately $246.9 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of negative 80.2%, reflecting the high costs associated with maintaining a massive fleet of orbital hardware.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stands at 2.5x, which measures total debt against the value owned by shareholders. A current ratio of 1.7x indicates the company has enough liquidity to cover its short-term obligations. Free cash flow reached roughly $57.6 million, but note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 40.9% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides an AI Data Cloud platform that is increasingly popular among tech stocks for its ability to handle complex data engineering and analytics. The company serves over 13,000 customers, including a significant portion of the Forbes Global 2000, using a consumption-based revenue model. This model means revenue is generated based on how much data customers actually process on cloud infrastructure provided by partners.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, representing roughly 30% growth over the prior year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, Snowflake reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 billion. While this loss is significant, it is not dramatically higher than its net loss for FY 2025, showing that revenue is starting to outpace expenses. The company continues to prioritize customer acquisition and platform development over immediate bottom-line profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 1.4x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $1.1 billion, providing a buffer for ongoing operations. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Planet Labs PBC faces significant regulatory risks, as its operations are strictly governed by various federal and international licenses. The company also faces escalating competition from private entities like Airbus and BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY), as well as SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX), which possesses vertical integration advantages. Furthermore, the capital-intensive nature of building and launching satellites creates a constant need for manufacturing capacity and reliable launch providers.

Snowflake faces intense competition from the very cloud providers it relies on, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This vendor-competitor dependency could pressure margins if these giants prioritize their own native data tools. Additionally, the company faces potential legal liabilities from pending class action lawsuits and must manage high volumes of insider selling, which can negatively impact market sentiment.

Valuation comparison

Snowflake has a Forward P/E, which compares price to future earnings estimates, while Planet Labs does not because it is not expected to turn a profit this year. Snowflake has a slightly cheaper P/S ratio, which measures market value against revenue.

Metric Planet Labs PBC Snowflake Forward P/E n/a 135x P/S ratio 19.5x 18.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Choosing between Planet Labs and Snowflake is, in part, a decision on which sector you believe has the greatest growth potential, space commerce or AI data.

Snowflake can be considered a ‘picks and shovels’ type business in the AI gold rush, given its partnerships with many major AI providers, including OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as multinational corporations, like Nestlé, which want a simple and powerful platform to manage all their data and AI efforts. In its current fiscal year, 2027, Snowflake should report sales about 30% higher, to $6.1 billion, with a narrower net loss of about $990 million. That shows operating margins are trending the right way, with sales rising while losses are narrowing.

One positive aspect of Snowflake’s business is that it is platform-agnostic technology, meaning whoever wins the generative AI wars brings Snowflake along as a provider. It just signed a $6 billion services agreement with Amazon’s AWS, even while continuing to provide services to Microsoft’s competing service, for example.

Planet Labs, meanwhile, operates a network of satellites that provide military, civil, and commercial intelligence and data about the atmosphere, sea commerce, and remote land-based facilities. U.S.-allied militaries accounted for about two-thirds of sales, while non-military businesses accounted for the rest. Those customers include commodity traders paying for farmland monitoring to climate researchers surveying Earth’s electromagnetic fields. One potentially, if far off in the future, lucrative deal could be for Alphabet’s Project Suncatcher, which seeks to build AI data centers in space that would use solar power and not require cooling.

In the near term, however, Wall Street analysts expected Planet Labs to post a wider net loss of about $306 million in fiscal 2027 on sales of $436 million.

Both businesses are growing fast in highly valued niches. Planet Labs gets the nod for its stronger competitive moat than cloud services. Neither company is guaranteed to be a long-term success, but both have the potential.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, BlackSky Technology, Microsoft, Planet Labs PBC, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.