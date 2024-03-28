Planet Labs PBC Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$30.1 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$37.8 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $58.9 million from $53.0 million last year.

Planet Labs PBC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$30.1 Mln. vs. -$37.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.11 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $58.9 Mln vs. $53.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $58 mln - $61 mln

