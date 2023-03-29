Planet Labs PBC Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$37.8 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$46.0 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $53.0 million from $37.1 million last year.

Planet Labs PBC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $51-$54 mln

