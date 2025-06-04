Planet Labs PBC Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Planet Labs PBC (PL):

Earnings: -$12.6 million in Q1 vs. -$29.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Planet Labs PBC reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.

Revenue: $66.3 million in Q1 vs. $60.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 - $67 mln Full year revenue guidance: $265 - $280 mln

