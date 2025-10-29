Planet Labs PBC (PL) Price Target Increased by 45.93% to 13.71

The average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has been revised to $13.71 / share. This is an increase of 45.93% from the prior estimate of $9.39 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.77% from the latest reported closing price of $12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 10.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.15%, an increase of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.80% to 181,909K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,820K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,692K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,062K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.