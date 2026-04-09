Planet Labs PBC (PL) Price Target Increased by 11.15% to 35.60

The average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has been revised to $35.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $32.03 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.60% from the latest reported closing price of $36.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 19.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.23%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 212,764K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,886K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 127.34% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 8,512K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,372K shares , representing a decrease of 68.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,905K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 46.12% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,679K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares , representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 467.99% over the last quarter.

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