Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.4m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Planet Labs PBC

The President of Product & Business Kevin Weil made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$6.01 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.44). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Planet Labs PBC insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PL Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Does Planet Labs PBC Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Planet Labs PBC insiders own 8.8% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Planet Labs PBC Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Planet Labs PBC insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Planet Labs PBC insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Planet Labs PBC. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Planet Labs PBC has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

