Planet Labs PBC - Equity Warrant (PL.WS) Price Target Increased by 72.31% to 24.25

The average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC - Equity Warrant (NYSE:PL.WS) has been revised to $24.25 / share. This is an increase of 72.31% from the prior estimate of $14.07 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.39 to a high of $28.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of $25.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caption Management holds 883K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 77.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL.WS by 833.15% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 560K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing a decrease of 27.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL.WS by 104.31% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 459K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL.WS by 147.24% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 64.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL.WS by 338.24% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 409K shares.

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