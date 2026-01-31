Planet Labs PBC Director Sells 47K Shares Worth Over $1 Million

Key Points

Kristen Robinson, a director at Planet Labs PBC, conducted several transactions on Jan. 21, which included transferring shares to her trust.

Planet Labs skyrocketed in 2025 and is still moving strong in January.

Director Kristen Robinson disposed of 47,835 shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) in an open-market sale on Jan. 21, 2026, for a total approximate value of ~$1.3 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 47,835 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 37,107 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 222,897 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$978,883

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.96); post-transaction value based on Jan. 21, 2026 market close ($26.38).

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Robinson's historical trading activity?

This is the first open-market sale reported by Robinson for Planet Labs PBC, as prior Form 4 filings over the past two years consisted solely of administrative entries without share disposals.

Following the sale, Robinson retains 37,107 shares in direct ownership and 222,897 shares in indirect ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $282.46 million Net income (TTM) -$129.56 million 1-year price change 350%

* 1-year performance calculated as of Jan. 31, 2026.

Company snapshot

Planet Labs PBC designs, builds, and operates satellite constellations to deliver high-frequency geospatial data and analytics, serving sectors such as agriculture, mapping, forestry, finance, and government. With over 800 employees and a robust satellite infrastructure, it positions itself as a leading provider of high-cadence earth observation data. The company leverages proprietary cloud-native technology to harmonize and analyze satellite imagery, enabling actionable insights across diverse industries, especially in aerospace and defense.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to note that the filing shows shares were disposed of directly before the indirect sale, but that was part of a transfer of shares into the trust. While it’s not clear why Robinson chose Jan. 21 for her first-ever reported sale of insider shares, it came at a good time, as the stock has been skyrocketing.

Planet Labs’ share prices soared approximately 381% in 2025, and increased 26% in the month of January 2026. While the company’s still operating with a net loss, that shouldn’t be too concerning for investors, as it still hasn’t been five years since it went public, which is not too uncommon for companies that young on the market to be operating at a net loss. Especially when you consider that the stock is performing well and the space-data provider continues to grow.

Earlier in January, the firm announced a 9-figure deal with Sweden’s Armed Forces, under which it will provide outer space data to support safety and security operations. Planet Labs PBC looks very well primed for long-term growth.

