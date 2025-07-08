Planet Labs PBC Announces Contract With Farmdar

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced a new six-figure contract with Farmdar, a global agriculture technology company. Through the contract, Farmdar will have access to Planet's deep archive of PlanetScope data, including Planet Basemaps, to inform its crop insights platform. Planet's satellite imagery will provide critical insights into agricultural operations, enabling more precise crop detection, geographical boundary identification, and arable land mapping.

Ashley Johnson, Planet President and CFO, said: "Farmdar's cutting-edge AI for agricultural optimization, powered by PlanetScope data, will provide the essential, frequent insights needed to drive more sustainable and productive farming practices globally."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.