News & Insights

Stocks
PL

Planet Labs expands contract with Colombia’s National Police, no terms

December 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Planet Labs (PL) PBC announced that they have expanded their contract with Colombia’s National Police. Leveraging Planet’s satellite data, the Colombian National Police monitors and works to eradicate illicit crop growth and harvest in near-real time. This contract specifically supports the Antinarcotics Directorate of the Colombian National Police, DIRAN. DIRAN uses aerial intelligence information, including Planet satellite data, to monitor and respond to the growth of illicit crops. With satellite data, DIRAN tracks crops, monitors their health and growth, and intervenes when they identify illegal cultivation activity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.