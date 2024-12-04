Planet Labs expands contract with Colombia’s National Police, no terms

Planet Labs (PL) PBC announced that they have expanded their contract with Colombia’s National Police. Leveraging Planet’s satellite data, the Colombian National Police monitors and works to eradicate illicit crop growth and harvest in near-real time. This contract specifically supports the Antinarcotics Directorate of the Colombian National Police, DIRAN. DIRAN uses aerial intelligence information, including Planet satellite data, to monitor and respond to the growth of illicit crops. With satellite data, DIRAN tracks crops, monitors their health and growth, and intervenes when they identify illegal cultivation activity.

