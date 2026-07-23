A Planet Labs Director Sold Over 6,000 Shares Amid a 323% Stock Rally. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The director sold 6,494 shares for a total transaction value of ~$169,883 on July 13, 2026.

The disposition reduced the insider's total equity holdings by 13%.

The transaction occurred amid a 323% one-year return for the stock as of the transaction date.

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John W. Raymond, a member of the Board of Directors at Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), sold 6,494 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$169,883 Shares sold 6,494 Post-transaction shares 43,593 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 6,479 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 37,114 Post-transaction value $1.13 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($26.16); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What precipitated this transaction?

The disposition was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on January 22, 2026, which allows insiders to set up a pre-determined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information.

The disposition was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on January 22, 2026, which allows insiders to set up a pre-determined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information. What is the current composition of the director's equity stake?

Following the transaction, the director retains 6,479 shares directly and 37,114 shares indirectly through the Raymond Family Rev Trust U/A DTD 05/30/2023, representing a total beneficial interest of 43,593 shares.

Following the transaction, the director retains 6,479 shares directly and 37,114 shares indirectly through the Raymond Family Rev Trust U/A DTD 05/30/2023, representing a total beneficial interest of 43,593 shares. What market performance preceded this transaction?

As of the July 13, 2026 transaction date, the company's stock had generated a 323% total return over the preceding 12 months, during which time it maintained a market capitalization of $8.6 billion.

As of the July 13, 2026 transaction date, the company's stock had generated a 323% total return over the preceding 12 months, during which time it maintained a market capitalization of $8.6 billion. What are the core operations of Planet Labs PBC?

The company manages satellite constellations to provide global geospatial data, utilizing a cloud-native platform to process imagery for data integration and temporal analysis.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $25.96 Market Capitalization $8.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $335.6 million Net Income (TTM) ($373.1 million)

Company Snapshot

Planet Labs designs, deploys, and operates extensive satellite constellations that deliver frequent, global geospatial imagery and data to institutional and commercial customers through a cloud-native platform.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based access to its satellite imagery platform and value-added geospatial analytics services, leveraging proprietary processing technology to deliver actionable intelligence.

The company serves government agencies, defense contractors, agricultural enterprises, and commercial entities requiring real-time or near-real-time Earth observation data for strategic decision-making and operational monitoring.

Planet Labs PBC operates as a leading provider of frequent, global Earth observation data through its proprietary satellite constellation and cloud-native analytics platform. The company has achieved significant market capitalization of $8.6 billion, reflecting strong institutional demand for geospatial intelligence.

With 945 employees and a strategic focus on expanding satellite constellation capacity and platform capabilities, Planet Labs is positioned to capture growing demand across defense, intelligence, agriculture, and commercial sectors for persistent, actionable Earth observation intelligence.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 12 sale of Planet Labs stock by Director John Raymond, a retired general who served as the first Chief of Space Operations for the United States Space Force, was executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. This makes the disposition a non-discretionary transaction.

Moreover, Raymond moved 43,608 shares into a trust from which the July 12 sale occurred, leaving over 37,000 indirectly-held shares. This action suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his Planet Labs stock in anticipation of share price appreciation in the future. Consequently, the disposition does not appear to be a cause for investor concern.

The company’s stock soared to a jaw-dropping 52-week high of $51.76 in May as Wall Street feverishly awaited the June public debut of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, better known as SpaceX. This was a tidal wave that raised all boats in the space sector. As Raymond’s sale at a weighted average price of $26.16 demonstrates, shares have fallen back down to earth post-SpaceX IPO.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.