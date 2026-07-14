Planet Labs Co-Founder Sells 89,593 Shares for $2.3 Million -- Should Investors Take Note?

Key Points

The disposition of 89,593 shares realized ~$2.3 million at $25.92 per share on the July 10, 2026 transaction date.

The activity reduced total equity holdings by 8%, affecting both direct and indirect ownership accounts.

Indirect holdings involved in the sale are attributed to the Ulysses Trust 02021.1, which maintains 225,171 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on July 14, 2025, providing a structured mechanism for insider liquidity.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC ›

Robert H. Schingler, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, sold 89,593 shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (total) 89,593 Shares sold (directly held) 64,593 Shares sold (indirectly held) 25,000 Transaction value $2.3 million Post-transaction shares (total) ~1.1 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 825,541 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 225,171 Post-transaction value $27.37 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($25.92); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026, market close ($26.05).

Company snapshot

Market Cap: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion TTM Revenue: $335.6 million

$335.6 million TTM Net Income: -$373.1 million

Planet Labs PBC is dedicated to the creation, deployment, and management of extensive satellite constellations. Its core mission is to provide frequent, worldwide geospatial data, which customers can access through a specialized online platform.

Key questions

What is the significance of the Rule 10b5-1 plan used for this transaction?

The sale was pre-arranged under a plan adopted on July 14, 2025, which established a nearly one-year cooling-off period before execution to ensure the trade was independent of any non-public information.

The sale was pre-arranged under a plan adopted on July 14, 2025, which established a nearly one-year cooling-off period before execution to ensure the trade was independent of any non-public information. How has the stock performed leading up to this disposal?

As of July 10, 2026, the transaction date, the firm’s shares have generated a one-year return of 295%, providing a high valuation environment for structured liquidity events.

As of July 10, 2026, the transaction date, the firm’s shares have generated a one-year return of 295%, providing a high valuation environment for structured liquidity events. What is the insider's residual equity exposure following this sale?

Schingler maintains a significant interest in the company, holding ~1.1 million shares across direct and indirect accounts, representing a 0.3200% ownership stake.

Schingler maintains a significant interest in the company, holding ~1.1 million shares across direct and indirect accounts, representing a 0.3200% ownership stake. What additional equity incentives does the insider hold?

Beyond the common stock reported, the insider also holds derivative securities, including restricted stock units (RSUs) that vest in equal quarterly installments on the 15th of March, June, September, and December.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $26.05 Market Capitalization $8.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $335.6 million Net Income (TTM) -$373.1 million

Company Snapshot

Planet Labs PBC designs, deploys, and operates extensive satellite constellations that deliver frequent, worldwide geospatial imagery and data through a proprietary cloud-native platform accessible to institutional and commercial customers.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based access to its geospatial data platform, data licensing agreements, and value-added analytics services that leverage its proprietary imagery processing and temporal analysis capabilities.

Planet Labs serves government agencies, defense contractors, agricultural enterprises, financial institutions, and environmental monitoring organizations that require high-frequency satellite imagery for decision-making and operational intelligence.

Planet Labs PBC operates as a leading provider of frequent, global geospatial intelligence through its constellation of Earth observation satellites and cloud-native data platform. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a 294.7% one-year stock price appreciation, reflecting growing institutional demand for real-time satellite imagery and geospatial analytics. Despite current net losses as the company scales operations, Planet Labs' recurring revenue model and expanding customer base position it as a critical infrastructure provider in the aerospace and defense sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Since the sale was prearranged and Schingler still has a pretty major ownership stake in Planet Labs, investors shouldn’t pay too close of attention to this transaction. That said, PL stock itself has been a fairly wild ride, offering investors a high-risk, high-reward proposition.

While Planet Labs reached positive free cash flow generation in recent quarters, the company still presents numerous headwinds for prospective investors, such as its:

continuous and growing capital expenditures

immense competition from rocket-launching peers

need for ongoing shareholder dilution

lack of vertical integration

lofty valuation at 24 times sales

Yes, there is a world where PL stock overcomes these worries and becomes a key cog in the Earth observation and satellite niche, which could become immensely valuable. I even believe the company offers multibagging potential if things break right for it. However, it remains a growth story left for the most risk-tolerant of investors. I understand the company’s appeal -- especially as it starts processing data in space while integrating AI into its operations -- but for now I’d rather only hold a small starter position in the company as opposed to making it any major holding anytime soon. I’d rather let it grow into a full position if things work out.

Should you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC right now?

Before you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Planet Labs PBC wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.