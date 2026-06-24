Planet Labs Capitalizes on AI and Defense Opportunities for Growth

Planet Labs PL is evolving from a traditional satellite-imagery company into an AI-driven geospatial intelligence platform with growing exposure to the global defense market. Leveraging one of the world’s largest Earth-observation datasets, the company combines satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to deliver higher-value intelligence solutions for governments and enterprises.



The company operates the largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites globally, generating a continuous stream of real-time geospatial data. This extensive dataset creates a competitive advantage, as AI models improve with access to large volumes of frequently updated information. To enhance its capabilities, Planet Labs has integrated AI into its platform, including a partnership with Anthropic that incorporates Claude AI to help customers transform raw satellite imagery into actionable insights more efficiently.



Planet Labs is also expanding its role in defense and intelligence. Recent contract wins include a €240 million agreement supported by Germany, expanded work with the U.S. Department of Defense, an eight-figure contract extension with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, a NATO surveillance agreement and maritime monitoring contracts with the U.S. Navy. These awards underscore the growing importance of the company’s technology in national security, surveillance and situational awareness.



Demand within the Defense & Intelligence segment remains strong, with revenues increasing more than 65% in fiscal first quarter 2027, fueled by growth in data subscriptions and satellite services. As governments adopt AI-enabled monitoring and intelligence systems, PL is increasingly transitioning toward a software-and-services model characterized by recurring revenues, improving margins and greater long-term strategic value.

What About Its Peers?

Rocket Lab RKLB benefits from diversified government and commercial demand. Rocket Lab has secured contracts across defense, NASA, and private space markets. Rocket Lab is also expanding AI capabilities through automation, machine learning, and advanced analytics, strengthening operational efficiency and positioning itself for higher-value defense and autonomous space opportunities.



BlackSky BKSY is expanding its AI capabilities through real-time geospatial analytics, automated intelligence and machine learning-driven monitoring solutions. BlackSky is increasingly benefiting from rising defense and national security demand. BKSY’s AI-powered Earth-observation platform positions it for higher-margin government and intelligence contracts.

PL’s Price Performance

PL has gained 37.6% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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PL’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 20.67, higher than the industry average of 3.06.



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Estimate Movement for PL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PL’s fiscal second-quarter and third-quarter 2027 EPS witnessed no movement in the last seven days. The same holds true for fiscal 2027 and 2028.





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The consensus estimates for PL’s 2027 and 2028 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. While the estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates a year-over-year decline, the same for fiscal 2028 indicates a year-over-year increase.



PL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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Planet Labs PBC (PL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.