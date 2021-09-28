Planet Green Trades 16% Higher

(RTTNews) - Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing an uptrend since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements from the company on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $1.33, up 16.52 percent from the previous close of $1.15 on a volume of 4,952,986. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.09-$3.50 on average volume of 68,539.

