Planet Fitness Up By 8% In Pre-market On Improved Outlook, Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) are trading up over 8 percent after the company revised up its full-year 2023 outlook and reported higher third-quarter results, above the Street view.

PLNT was trading up by 8.75 percent at $60 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the full-year 2023, the firm now expects its adjusted earnings to increase around 33 percent against an earlier outlook of approximately 30 percent.

Excluding items, earnings per share are projected to increase approximately 35 percent against the previous forecast of around 34 percent.

Revenue growth is now forecast to be at approximately 14 percent, higher than previous guidance of around 12 percent.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast PLNT to earn $2.17 per share, on revenue of $1.05 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, Planet Fitness posted a net income of $39.134 million or $0.46 per share, higher than $26.913 million or $0.32 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Excluding items, the company reported adjusted earnings of $51.803 million or $0.59 per share, above the analysts' estimate of $0.55 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to $277.551 million from $244.386 million last year, above the analysts' estimate of $267.61 million.

