Planet Fitness To Acquire Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC, an owner and operator of more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast United States in a cash and stock deal valued at $800 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. It is expected to be accretive to Planet Fitness' adjusted net income per share in the low double-digit percent range in 2022.

Planet Fitness ended fiscal 2021 with 15.2 million members, an increase of 1.7 million members over the past 12 months. In 2021, 132 new stores were opened, and the company ended the year with 2,254 stores worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.