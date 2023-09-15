News & Insights

Planet Fitness Shares Slump Amid CEO Departure

(RTTNews) - Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) are sliding more than 14 percent on Friday morning after the company announced Craig R. Benson, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Benson's appointment follows the decision by the Board to transition to new leadership, resulting in Chris Rondeau's departure as the company's CEO, Planet Fitness said.

The fitness center franchisor and operator noted Rondeau will continue to serve the company in an advisory role as contemplated under his existing agreements with the company to help ensure a smooth transition. Currently, shares are at $52.35, down 12.58 percent from the previous close of $59.80 on a volume of 2,042, 238.

