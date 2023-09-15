News & Insights

Planet Fitness Shares Slip As CEO Quits

September 15, 2023

(RTTNews) - Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) are sliding more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the resignation of CEO Chris Rondeau. It has appointed Craig Benson as its interim chief executive and is on the lookout for a permanent replacement. Currently, shares are at $52.35, down 12.58 percent from the previous close of $59.80 on a volume of 2,042, 238.

