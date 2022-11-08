Planet Fitness Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Increases Growth Expectations For 2022

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) reported that its third quarter adjusted net income increased to $38.2 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $21.7 million, or $0.25 per share, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue increased by 58.4% to $244.4 million. System-wide same store sales increased 8.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $234.59 million in revenue.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness was $26.9 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.21 per share, prior year.

For 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to increase in the mid-90 percent range. Previously, the company expected growth in the mid-80 percent range. Revenue is projected to increase in the high-50 percent range. Previously, the expected growth was in the mid-50 percent range.

The company's board authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program to replace the existing share repurchase program, which was authorized in 2019 and had approximately $106 million remaining.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.