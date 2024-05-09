Planet Fitness Q1 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; But Cuts Full-year Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Craig Benson, Interim CEO of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), said: "During the quarter, we faced several headwinds which impacted our results including a shift in consumer focus in the New Year to savings and concern over the increase in COVID infections and other illnesses, as well as a national advertising campaign that we believe may not have resonated as broadly as we had anticipated. As a result of these and other factors, we are lowering our outlook for the full year."

Consequently, for the full year, the company now expects adjusted net income per share to increase 7 percent to 9 percent against its previous projection of 10 percent to 11 percent increase. Annual adjusted earnings are now projected to rise 6 percent to 8 percent against earlier expectation of 9 percent to 10 percent. Revenue growth now seen in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent versus its previous outlook of 6 percent to 7 percent.

PLNT was trading down by 11.08 percent at $55 in the pre-market trade in New York.

Q1 Results:

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $34.309 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $22.705 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.277 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $248.017 million from $222.225 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.309 Mln. vs. $22.705 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $248.017 Mln vs. $222.225 Mln last year.

