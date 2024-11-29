Planet Fitness price target raised to $87 from $70 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $87 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. After the company recently reported a Q3 beat and raised 2024 guidance, the firm is initiating a 2026 EPS forecast and raising its target multiple to reflect more top-line visibility related to the impact on membership growth of the monthly fee increase.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PLNT:
- Leerink healthcare analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Planet Fitness management to meet with Jefferies
- M&A News: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Will Not Buy Blink Holdings
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rises on Strong Q3 Earnings and Analyst Upgrades
- Planet Fitness price target raised to $100 from $87 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.