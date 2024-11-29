Planet Fitness price target raised to $87 from $70 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $87 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. After the company recently reported a Q3 beat and raised 2024 guidance, the firm is initiating a 2026 EPS forecast and raising its target multiple to reflect more top-line visibility related to the impact on membership growth of the monthly fee increase.

