Planet Fitness price target raised to $130 from $100 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $130 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst, who says “Planet is the Amazon of gyms,” calls Q3 results “solid.” With “the new CEO off and running and new CFO about to start, the c-suite is in good hands” and the firm sees an acceleration in comps and unit builds into 2025 and beyond, the analyst tells investors.

