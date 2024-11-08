Planet Fitness price target raised to $110 from $92 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $110 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA topped consensus with comps/members outperforming including a bullish initial reaction to the Classic Card price increase.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.