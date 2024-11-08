Planet Fitness price target raised to $110 from $88 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst George Kelly raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $110 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat while noting that its franchise system is getting back on track, benefiting from member pricing and enhanced 4-wall economics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. New member growth drove half of Q3 comps as Planet ended the quarter with 19.6less than members, the firm added.

