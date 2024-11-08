Planet Fitness price target raised to $100 from $87 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $100 from $87 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted strong Q3 results, particularly in the face of the broad-based investor concerns heading into the print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds it continues to expect Planet Fitness’s strong underlying business to drive long-term value for the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.