Planet Fitness price target raised to $100 from $87 at BMO Capital

November 08, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Planet Fitness (PLNT) to $100 from $87 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted strong Q3 results, particularly in the face of the broad-based investor concerns heading into the print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds it continues to expect Planet Fitness’s strong underlying business to drive long-term value for the stock.

