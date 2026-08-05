Planet Fitness to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



PLNT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.6%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of PLNT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 85 cents, indicating a fall of 1.2% from 86 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc. Price and Consensus

Planet Fitness, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Planet Fitness, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $355.8 million, suggesting growth of 4.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape PLNT’s Quarterly Results

Planet Fitness’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from existing membership pricing, a favorable Black Card mix, recently opened clubs and replacement equipment sales. This and contributions from the corporate clubs are likely to have aided the company’s top line in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for corporate-owned club revenues is pegged at $146.1 million compared with $138.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Emphasis on equipment mix is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the second quarter. Planet Fitness expects the quarter to account for approximately 30% of its full-year replacement equipment revenues. Continued re-equipment demand across the franchise system is likely to have supported quarterly performance.



However, softer join trends, continued attrition pressure and the decision to pause the nationwide Black Card price increase are likely to have weighed on quarterly performance. Member joins remained below expectations through March and early April, while monthly attrition is expected to remain in the upper half of 3-4% range.



Competitive pressure in the South Central and Southeast regions, along with financial strain among lower-income consumers, may have presented additional challenges. The absence of the planned Black Card price increase and weaker net member growth are likely to have constrained same-club sales growth in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says About PLNT Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Planet Fitness this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



PLNT’s Earnings ESP: Planet Fitness has an Earnings ESP of +1.36 %. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Planet Fitness’ Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FUN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.5%. FUN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 48.9%.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Marriott Vacations’ earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 1%. VAC reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Expedia’s earnings are expected to surge 28.5%. Expedia’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

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Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.