Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $84.13, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the fitness center operator had lost 5.71% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $187.38 million, up 67.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +85.37% and +55.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.92% lower. Planet Fitness is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Planet Fitness is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.79.

We can also see that PLNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

