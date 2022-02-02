Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $88.44, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the fitness center operator had lost 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.37% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Planet Fitness will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Planet Fitness is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $179.61 million, up 34.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% higher within the past month. Planet Fitness currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Planet Fitness's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.85, which means Planet Fitness is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PLNT has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

