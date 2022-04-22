Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.23, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fitness center operator had lost 1.27% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Planet Fitness is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $187.99 million, up 68.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.66 million, which would represent changes of +85.37% and +55.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Planet Fitness is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Planet Fitness is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.92.

Investors should also note that PLNT has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.