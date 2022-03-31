Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed at $84.48, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the fitness center operator had gained 0.07% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 170% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $187.73 million, up 67.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +85.37% and +55.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Planet Fitness is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Planet Fitness has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.2.

Also, we should mention that PLNT has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

