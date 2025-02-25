Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported $340.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Stores - End of period : 2,722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,720.

: 2,722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,720. Same-store sales : 5.5% versus 4.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5.5% versus 4.8% estimated by seven analysts on average. Corporate-owned same store sales : 4.4% versus 4.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4.4% versus 4.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Stores - New stores opened : 86 versus 81 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 86 versus 81 estimated by five analysts on average. Franchisee-owned same store sales : 5.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.

: 5.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.7%. Total Stores - Beginning of period : 2,637 compared to the 2,638 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,637 compared to the 2,638 average estimate based on five analysts. Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened : 78 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71.

: 78 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71. Revenue- National advertising fund : $19.49 million compared to the $19.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $19.49 million compared to the $19.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenue- Franchise : $89.54 million versus $90.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $89.54 million versus $90.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenue- Equipment segment : $105.12 million compared to the $86.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.2% year over year.

: $105.12 million compared to the $86.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.2% year over year. Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment : $126.31 million versus $130.83 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $126.31 million versus $130.83 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Franchise segment: $109.02 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $109.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.